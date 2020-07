Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool garage key fob access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments e-payments internet access

Casual yet sophisticated. Urban yet intimate. Circa Central Avenue is the newest contemporary midrise residential development in Phoenix's central corridor, offering the perfect balance between work and play. Filled with an exciting vibe, engaging communal spaces, fitness center, and rooftop pool with city views.



Circa Central Avenue brings all of life's conveniences together - while providing a true connection to downtown. At Circa Central Avenue you'll always feel like you're among friends. Don't just settle. Truly live at Circa Central Avenue, where the ideal downtown location is surrounded by unique character inside and out.