Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool cc payments bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access valet service 24hr maintenance carport lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Live the life you've dreamed of at Esteban Park. Step into a world of indulgence with our modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, elegant living areas, and indulgent bed and baths for relaxation. Esteban Park offers one, two and three bedroom apartments conveniently located in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy a serene lifestyle and access to endless shopping, schools, dining, neighborhood amenities. Located across from Esteban Park, this is the perfect neighborhood for those who love the outdoors or have large pets. We invite you (and your pet) to tour our beautiful apartments today.