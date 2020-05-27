All apartments in Phoenix
Esteban Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Esteban Park

Open Now until 6pm
5611 S 32nd St · (602) 497-3490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5611 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 145 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 253 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 366 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Esteban Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
valet service
24hr maintenance
carport
lobby
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Live the life you've dreamed of at Esteban Park. Step into a world of indulgence with our modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, elegant living areas, and indulgent bed and baths for relaxation. Esteban Park offers one, two and three bedroom apartments conveniently located in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy a serene lifestyle and access to endless shopping, schools, dining, neighborhood amenities. Located across from Esteban Park, this is the perfect neighborhood for those who love the outdoors or have large pets. We invite you (and your pet) to tour our beautiful apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150 non-refundable fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 pet rent (1 pet), $50 pet rent (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 85 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in lease; Open lot: included in lease. Other. Abundant guest parking and assigned covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage: included in select units on patio or balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Esteban Park have any available units?
Esteban Park has 9 units available starting at $1,114 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Esteban Park have?
Some of Esteban Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Esteban Park currently offering any rent specials?
Esteban Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Esteban Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Esteban Park is pet friendly.
Does Esteban Park offer parking?
Yes, Esteban Park offers parking.
Does Esteban Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Esteban Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Esteban Park have a pool?
Yes, Esteban Park has a pool.
Does Esteban Park have accessible units?
No, Esteban Park does not have accessible units.
Does Esteban Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Esteban Park has units with dishwashers.
