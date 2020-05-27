Esteban Park

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150 non-refundable fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 pet rent (1 pet), $50 pet rent (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 85 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in lease; Open lot: included in lease. Other. Abundant guest parking and assigned covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage: included in select units on patio or balcony