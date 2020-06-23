The Cortina

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $225 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renters Liability Waiver Required $15
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted breeds: German Shepards, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Bull Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshires, and Wolf Breeds. Hybrids, purebreds, or mixed at any percentage are prohibited from residing at this community. No exotic pets allowed