Phoenix, AZ
The Cortina
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

The Cortina

11 E Bell Rd · (833) 567-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 328 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cortina.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
internet cafe
online portal
valet service
Nestled in a beautiful, tranquil setting with lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, The Cortina is located in North Phoenix and is close to major highways, shopping, and fine restaurants. Residents choose from an array of resort-style amenities, including a large heated lap pool and spa, fully-equipped fitness center, courtyard barbeque ramadas & more. Our community offers both a luxurious lifestyle and convenient location. Visit today and make The Cortina your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $225 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renters Liability Waiver Required $15
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted breeds: German Shepards, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Bull Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshires, and Wolf Breeds. Hybrids, purebreds, or mixed at any percentage are prohibited from residing at this community. No exotic pets allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage lot. $85. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cortina have any available units?
The Cortina has 3 units available starting at $1,103 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cortina have?
Some of The Cortina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cortina currently offering any rent specials?
The Cortina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cortina pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cortina is pet friendly.
Does The Cortina offer parking?
Yes, The Cortina offers parking.
Does The Cortina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cortina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cortina have a pool?
Yes, The Cortina has a pool.
Does The Cortina have accessible units?
No, The Cortina does not have accessible units.
Does The Cortina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cortina has units with dishwashers.
