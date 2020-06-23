Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room internet cafe online portal valet service

Nestled in a beautiful, tranquil setting with lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, The Cortina is located in North Phoenix and is close to major highways, shopping, and fine restaurants. Residents choose from an array of resort-style amenities, including a large heated lap pool and spa, fully-equipped fitness center, courtyard barbeque ramadas & more. Our community offers both a luxurious lifestyle and convenient location. Visit today and make The Cortina your new home.