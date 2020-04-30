Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9415 N 16TH Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9415 N 16TH Street
9415 North 16th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9415 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This bright and open home welcomes you to enjoy all tile floors, recently upgraded kitchen and baths, mountain views and private yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9415 N 16TH Street have any available units?
9415 N 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9415 N 16TH Street have?
Some of 9415 N 16TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9415 N 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9415 N 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 N 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9415 N 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 9415 N 16TH Street offer parking?
No, 9415 N 16TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 9415 N 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 N 16TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 N 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 9415 N 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 9415 N 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9415 N 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 N 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 N 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
