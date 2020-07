Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed alarm system carport internet access internet cafe

Monte Viejo Apartment Homes offers modern Phoenix living at its finest, with huge windows that allow natural sunshine to spill in along with gorgeous mountain and pool views. These Studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom apartments are situated perfectly in the Phoenix area near Desert Ridge, Buffalo Ridge Park, Cave Buttes Recreation Area, and Lookout Mountain Preserve. Our pet-friendly community gives you plenty of opportunities to unwind and enjoy the Phoenix heat, whether it's floating in our sparkling swimming pools, dipping your toes into our spa, or meeting other residents near the community grills or at the 24-hour fitness center. Come home to a modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances, updated cabinetry, a private balcony or patio, walk-in closet, and your own personal washer and dryer. Experience the true convenience of modern living at Monte Viejo in Phoenix, AZ.



Be sure to ask about our fully renovated apartments with quartz counters, stainless appliances and LED fixixtures!