Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

2025 West

2025 W Indian School Rd · (602) 806-9081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2025 West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home. Our Garden-Style community will welcome you with our array of amenities that include two resort-style pools, an outdoor BBQ kitchen area with seating, a fitness center, shaded playground, on-site laundry center, and so much more! Our gated community boasts charm with one level casita offerings, two-tone custom paint, and upgraded apartment interiors. Come see what 2025 West has to offer and why you would want to call us your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 West have any available units?
2025 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 West have?
Some of 2025 West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 West currently offering any rent specials?
2025 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 West is pet friendly.
Does 2025 West offer parking?
Yes, 2025 West offers parking.
Does 2025 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 West have a pool?
Yes, 2025 West has a pool.
Does 2025 West have accessible units?
Yes, 2025 West has accessible units.
Does 2025 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 West does not have units with dishwashers.
