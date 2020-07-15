Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home. Our Garden-Style community will welcome you with our array of amenities that include two resort-style pools, an outdoor BBQ kitchen area with seating, a fitness center, shaded playground, on-site laundry center, and so much more! Our gated community boasts charm with one level casita offerings, two-tone custom paint, and upgraded apartment interiors. Come see what 2025 West has to offer and why you would want to call us your new home.