5815 North 21st Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

You'll love this Renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and recess lighting! Beautiful bathrooms and much more! Don't miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.