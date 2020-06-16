All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:00 PM

5815 North 21st Avenue

5815 North 21st Avenue · (928) 316-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5815 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this Renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  This home features an open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and recess lighting! Beautiful bathrooms and much more! Don't miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 North 21st Avenue have any available units?
5815 North 21st Avenue has a unit available for $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 North 21st Avenue have?
Some of 5815 North 21st Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 North 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5815 North 21st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 North 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 North 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5815 North 21st Avenue offer parking?
No, 5815 North 21st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5815 North 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 North 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 North 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5815 North 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5815 North 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5815 North 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 North 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 North 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
