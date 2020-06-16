5815 North 21st Avenue

Amenities
You'll love this Renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and recess lighting! Beautiful bathrooms and much more! Don't miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.