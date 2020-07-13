Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool hot tub package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments internet access media room

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Phoenix, AZ and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of N 19th Ave. and W Northern Ave., Cielo is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Glendale has to offer. Cielo offers its residents unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a Shimmering Swimming Pools & Spa, Clubhouse, and 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center.