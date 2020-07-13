All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Cielo

Open Now until 6pm
8222 N 19th Ave · (256) 487-9307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105N · Avail. Sep 10

$823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 211S · Avail. Aug 31

$873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 803S · Avail. Aug 30

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cielo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
media room
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Phoenix, AZ and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of N 19th Ave. and W Northern Ave., Cielo is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Glendale has to offer. Cielo offers its residents unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a Shimmering Swimming Pools & Spa, Clubhouse, and 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51.15 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $204.60 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35.81/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cielo have any available units?
Cielo has 4 units available starting at $823 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Cielo have?
Some of Cielo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cielo pet-friendly?
Yes, Cielo is pet friendly.
Does Cielo offer parking?
Yes, Cielo offers parking.
Does Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cielo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cielo have a pool?
Yes, Cielo has a pool.
Does Cielo have accessible units?
Yes, Cielo has accessible units.
Does Cielo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cielo has units with dishwashers.
