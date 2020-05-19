San Paseo by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system carport coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Live every day like a pampered guest at a luxury resort. Your address will be the first of its kind - a rental that is a part of a true resort community located on the grounds of a nationally acclaimed luxury world-class golf and spa resort. As a resident of this boutique apartment community located inside The Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, you have access to an incredible range of amenities including full complimentary access to the Arizona Grand Athletic Club and discounts on green fees, salon and spa services, and at resort restaurants.



This is the perfect location for your active lifestyle. Tucked into the foothills of South Mountain Park, your new home sits in a hiker's paradise with a challenging 18-hole golf course, lagoon-style pool with poolside cabanas, a 24/7 fitness facility, and a social lounge all available to you.



Choose from one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, and you will enjoy the kind of quality features you expect to see in a custom home - an open kitchen with an island, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen and bath, plus distressed wood plank flooring, oiled bronze fixtures, pendant lighting, and direct garage access.