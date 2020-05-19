All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor

8050 S Pointe Pkwy W · (602) 638-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8050 S Pointe Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-3018 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1-1036 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-3053 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 1-3045 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Unit 1-2016 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2002 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Paseo by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Live every day like a pampered guest at a luxury resort. Your address will be the first of its kind - a rental that is a part of a true resort community located on the grounds of a nationally acclaimed luxury world-class golf and spa resort. As a resident of this boutique apartment community located inside The Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, you have access to an incredible range of amenities including full complimentary access to the Arizona Grand Athletic Club and discounts on green fees, salon and spa services, and at resort restaurants.

This is the perfect location for your active lifestyle. Tucked into the foothills of South Mountain Park, your new home sits in a hiker's paradise with a challenging 18-hole golf course, lagoon-style pool with poolside cabanas, a 24/7 fitness facility, and a social lounge all available to you.

Choose from one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, and you will enjoy the kind of quality features you expect to see in a custom home - an open kitchen with an island, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen and bath, plus distressed wood plank flooring, oiled bronze fixtures, pendant lighting, and direct garage access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Waste $35
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor has 6 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Paseo by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Paseo by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Paseo by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Paseo by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Paseo by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Paseo by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Paseo by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, San Paseo by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does San Paseo by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Paseo by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.
