Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Heritage

Open Now until 6pm
1100 E Osborn Rd · (480) 351-4692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Phoenix Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 331 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 262 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 345 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heritage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Heritage Apartments, a gated community of luxury rental residences featuring contemporary facilities, spacious homes and a full suite of exclusive amenities. Come home to a pristine courtyard surrounded by lush vegetation and mature trees, a resort-style, heated pool and jacuzzi and a beautifully renovated apartment home, all just ten minutes from everything downtown Phoenix has to offer. Whether you select a one, two or three-bedroom layout, all Heritage homes are spacious and pet-friendly. You’ll love our interior features that include lofty nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, private balconies or patios and fireplaces in select units.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $25 CAM Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Carport Parking - Assigned. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heritage have any available units?
The Heritage has 9 units available starting at $1,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heritage have?
Some of The Heritage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
The Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heritage pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heritage is pet friendly.
Does The Heritage offer parking?
Yes, The Heritage offers parking.
Does The Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Heritage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heritage have a pool?
Yes, The Heritage has a pool.
Does The Heritage have accessible units?
No, The Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does The Heritage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heritage has units with dishwashers.
