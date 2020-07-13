The Heritage

Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Heritage Apartments, a gated community of luxury rental residences featuring contemporary facilities, spacious homes and a full suite of exclusive amenities. Come home to a pristine courtyard surrounded by lush vegetation and mature trees, a resort-style, heated pool and jacuzzi and a beautifully renovated apartment home, all just ten minutes from everything downtown Phoenix has to offer. Whether you select a one, two or three-bedroom layout, all Heritage homes are spacious and pet-friendly. You’ll love our interior features that include lofty nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, private balconies or patios and fireplaces in select units.