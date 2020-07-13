The Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool hot tub package receiving bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Heritage Apartments, a gated community of luxury rental residences featuring contemporary facilities, spacious homes and a full suite of exclusive amenities. Come home to a pristine courtyard surrounded by lush vegetation and mature trees, a resort-style, heated pool and jacuzzi and a beautifully renovated apartment home, all just ten minutes from everything downtown Phoenix has to offer. Whether you select a one, two or three-bedroom layout, all Heritage homes are spacious and pet-friendly. You’ll love our interior features that include lofty nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, private balconies or patios and fireplaces in select units.