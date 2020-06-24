All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Ventana Palms

7021 W McDowell Rd · (623) 888-8441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7021 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147 · Avail. Jul 20

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Sep 8

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 251 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventana Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
Welcome to Ventana Palms apartments in Phoenix, Arizona. Ventana Palms apartments has everything you are looking for in your new apartment home. You will love the spacious one or two bedroom apartment floor plans, the private patio or balcony, the washer and dryer that is included in every apartment, extra storage space, large closets and ceiling fans. Ventana Palms apartments in Phoenix, AZ also has a refreshing pool, relaxing spa, a great playground for everyone to enjoy and beautifully landscaped grass courtyards. Our unique Urban Village program offers residents the choice to live happier, healthier lifestyles by being part of a strong community. Events and initiatives hosted by residents contribute to a great quality of life at Ventana Palms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventana Palms have any available units?
Ventana Palms has 3 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Ventana Palms have?
Some of Ventana Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventana Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Ventana Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventana Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventana Palms is pet friendly.
Does Ventana Palms offer parking?
Yes, Ventana Palms offers parking.
Does Ventana Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ventana Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventana Palms have a pool?
Yes, Ventana Palms has a pool.
Does Ventana Palms have accessible units?
No, Ventana Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Ventana Palms have units with dishwashers?
No, Ventana Palms does not have units with dishwashers.
