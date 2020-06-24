Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse

Welcome to Ventana Palms apartments in Phoenix, Arizona. Ventana Palms apartments has everything you are looking for in your new apartment home. You will love the spacious one or two bedroom apartment floor plans, the private patio or balcony, the washer and dryer that is included in every apartment, extra storage space, large closets and ceiling fans. Ventana Palms apartments in Phoenix, AZ also has a refreshing pool, relaxing spa, a great playground for everyone to enjoy and beautifully landscaped grass courtyards. Our unique Urban Village program offers residents the choice to live happier, healthier lifestyles by being part of a strong community. Events and initiatives hosted by residents contribute to a great quality of life at Ventana Palms!