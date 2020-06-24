Rent Calculator
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM
4608 N 79TH Avenue
4608 North 79th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4608 North 79th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home! Beautiful 2 bedroom home located 3 miles from the University of Phoenix Stadium! Large backyard with an RV gate!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have any available units?
4608 N 79TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have?
Some of 4608 N 79TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 4608 N 79TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4608 N 79TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 N 79TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4608 N 79TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 N 79TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
