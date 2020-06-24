All apartments in Phoenix
4608 N 79TH Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

4608 N 79TH Avenue

4608 North 79th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 North 79th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home! Beautiful 2 bedroom home located 3 miles from the University of Phoenix Stadium! Large backyard with an RV gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have any available units?
4608 N 79TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have?
Some of 4608 N 79TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 N 79TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4608 N 79TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 N 79TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4608 N 79TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4608 N 79TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 N 79TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 N 79TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
