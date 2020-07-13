Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal dogs allowed cats allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar

If you’re looking for a thoughtfully designed apartment in the heart of Phoenix, AZ with enviable amenities and a friendly, responsive management team, you’ll fall in love with Mozaic at Steele Park. This sprawling pet-friendly apartment community combines resort-style amenities, a packed social calendar, and spacious, fully equipped apartments that are designed to make your life easier. One tour of Mozaic at Steele Park, and you’ll understand why it’s one of the most sought-after apartment communities in Phoenix.



Mozaic at Steele Park offers one, two, and three-bedroom homes with bold accent walls, beautiful tile work, gorgeous hardwood floors, plush carpeting, large windows and designer fixtures, and finishes. You’ll love preparing meals for family and friends in the gourmet kitchen, complete with custom cabinets, dual sinks, upgraded appliances, and an elevated breakfast bar. A built-in breakfast nook sits up against a large window and is the perfect place to enjoy your favorite