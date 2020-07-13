All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:57 PM

Mozaic at Steele Park

411 E Indian School Rd · (480) 351-0405
Rent Special
Enjoy $75 off on select units on move-ins by July 20th! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

411 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3044 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 2023 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 3104 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3047 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 3013 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 3129 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mozaic at Steele Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
If you’re looking for a thoughtfully designed apartment in the heart of Phoenix, AZ with enviable amenities and a friendly, responsive management team, you’ll fall in love with Mozaic at Steele Park. This sprawling pet-friendly apartment community combines resort-style amenities, a packed social calendar, and spacious, fully equipped apartments that are designed to make your life easier. One tour of Mozaic at Steele Park, and you’ll understand why it’s one of the most sought-after apartment communities in Phoenix.

Mozaic at Steele Park offers one, two, and three-bedroom homes with bold accent walls, beautiful tile work, gorgeous hardwood floors, plush carpeting, large windows and designer fixtures, and finishes. You’ll love preparing meals for family and friends in the gourmet kitchen, complete with custom cabinets, dual sinks, upgraded appliances, and an elevated breakfast bar. A built-in breakfast nook sits up against a large window and is the perfect place to enjoy your favorite

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per unit), $20/month (additional spot). Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mozaic at Steele Park have any available units?
Mozaic at Steele Park has 19 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Mozaic at Steele Park have?
Some of Mozaic at Steele Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mozaic at Steele Park currently offering any rent specials?
Mozaic at Steele Park is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy $75 off on select units on move-ins by July 20th! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Mozaic at Steele Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Mozaic at Steele Park is pet friendly.
Does Mozaic at Steele Park offer parking?
Yes, Mozaic at Steele Park offers parking.
Does Mozaic at Steele Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mozaic at Steele Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mozaic at Steele Park have a pool?
Yes, Mozaic at Steele Park has a pool.
Does Mozaic at Steele Park have accessible units?
No, Mozaic at Steele Park does not have accessible units.
Does Mozaic at Steele Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mozaic at Steele Park has units with dishwashers.
