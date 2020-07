Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry range dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport courtyard fire pit nest technology pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Suburban Life. Urban Style. Experience North Phoenix's newest destination for distinctive luxury living only at Seven Apartments. A full range of resort amenities and oversized floor plans just scratch the surface of everything this premier destination has to offer. Welcome home to Seven.