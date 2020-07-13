Morgan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse internet cafe gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come Home to a Beautiful Phoenix Home



Our modern apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Our exceptional location and vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment makes our pet friendly community the perfect place to call home!



Enjoy open floor plans with well-appointed features including appliances, pantries, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar, a private balcony or patio with storage, washer and dryer set in selected floor plans and much more!



We provide a variety of recreational activities at our community as well as host monthly resident functions. We have two sparkling pools with Jacuzzi’s. A fitness center, indoor basketball court, clubhouse with an Internet cafe and a billiards table for your enjoyment. Other amenities include a game room with a lounge area, fooze ball table and air hockey table, playground area, a 24-hour laundry facility.



Stop in today for a tour!