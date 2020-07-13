All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Morgan Park

8902 N 19th Ave · (602) 833-1477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8902 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3090 · Avail. Jul 31

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 3140 · Avail. Sep 11

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 2147 · Avail. Sep 5

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3062 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 2075 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 3055 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 779 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morgan Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Home to a Beautiful Phoenix Home

Our modern apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Our exceptional location and vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment makes our pet friendly community the perfect place to call home!

Enjoy open floor plans with well-appointed features including appliances, pantries, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar, a private balcony or patio with storage, washer and dryer set in selected floor plans and much more!

We provide a variety of recreational activities at our community as well as host monthly resident functions. We have two sparkling pools with Jacuzzi’s. A fitness center, indoor basketball court, clubhouse with an Internet cafe and a billiards table for your enjoyment. Other amenities include a game room with a lounge area, fooze ball table and air hockey table, playground area, a 24-hour laundry facility.

Stop in today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morgan Park have any available units?
Morgan Park has 12 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Morgan Park have?
Some of Morgan Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morgan Park currently offering any rent specials?
Morgan Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morgan Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Morgan Park is pet friendly.
Does Morgan Park offer parking?
Yes, Morgan Park offers parking.
Does Morgan Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morgan Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morgan Park have a pool?
Yes, Morgan Park has a pool.
Does Morgan Park have accessible units?
No, Morgan Park does not have accessible units.
Does Morgan Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morgan Park has units with dishwashers.
