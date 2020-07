Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage accessible bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room e-payments internet access media room online portal

Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans at Mason Oliver are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience. Take advantage of everything our desert home has to offer with endless opportunities to appreciate the outdoors- bike, hike and discover the area's hidden gems.