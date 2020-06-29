All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive

3330 West Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3330 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom 1bathroom. Open living and dining room. Kitchen with huge pantry. Large bedrooms. Tiled throughout. Storage and laundry room off the back enclosed patio. Fenced backyard area. Assigned covered parking. Close to shopping and freeway GCU and GCC few min to downtown Phx an sky harbor airport. Water sewer trash rental tax included with rent. Washer Dryer Fridge included. Just pay Electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have any available units?
3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have?
Some of 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive offers parking.
Does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have a pool?
No, 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
