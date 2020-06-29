3330 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 bedroom 1bathroom. Open living and dining room. Kitchen with huge pantry. Large bedrooms. Tiled throughout. Storage and laundry room off the back enclosed patio. Fenced backyard area. Assigned covered parking. Close to shopping and freeway GCU and GCC few min to downtown Phx an sky harbor airport. Water sewer trash rental tax included with rent. Washer Dryer Fridge included. Just pay Electricity