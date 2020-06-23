All apartments in Phoenix
16517 S 10TH Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

16517 S 10TH Street

16517 South 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16517 South 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE. Resort style living in a gated community with this brand new home. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located within the Kyrene school district and in the heart of The Foothills. Spacious kitchen opens up into the dining area and great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter-top space, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Back patio has a built in BBQ. Perfect home for entertaining. Master bedroom has nice tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms are of good size. Community pool and a private gate to the YMCA. Short ride or walk to Desert Foothills Park with tennis / basketball courts, baseball / soccer field and a large children's play ground. A true Oasis lined with palm trees, views of South Mountain and hiking trails just over 1 mile away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16517 S 10TH Street have any available units?
16517 S 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16517 S 10TH Street have?
Some of 16517 S 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16517 S 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16517 S 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16517 S 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16517 S 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16517 S 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16517 S 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 16517 S 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16517 S 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16517 S 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16517 S 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 16517 S 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16517 S 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16517 S 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16517 S 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
