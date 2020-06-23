16517 S 10TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE. Resort style living in a gated community with this brand new home. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located within the Kyrene school district and in the heart of The Foothills. Spacious kitchen opens up into the dining area and great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter-top space, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Back patio has a built in BBQ. Perfect home for entertaining. Master bedroom has nice tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms are of good size. Community pool and a private gate to the YMCA. Short ride or walk to Desert Foothills Park with tennis / basketball courts, baseball / soccer field and a large children's play ground. A true Oasis lined with palm trees, views of South Mountain and hiking trails just over 1 mile away