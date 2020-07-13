All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

RidgeGate Apartments

2811 W Deer Valley Rd · (602) 833-0043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2067 · Avail. Aug 23

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 2066 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1090 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 2018 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 1053 · Avail. now

$1,218

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RidgeGate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
online portal
Private and refreshing, RidgeGate Apartments in Phoenix, AZ is a hidden gem waiting to welcome you home. Experience the ease of superior apartment living among beautifully landscaped grounds featuring resort-inspired amenities such as a crystal clear swimming pool, year round hot tub/ spa, secure package receiving system for residents, and a fully equipped fitness center. The community is perfectly located near major freeways like I-17 and Loop 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment. RidgeGate also provides convenient access to major employers in the North Phoenix area like the John C. Lincoln Deer Valley Hospital. Our residents greatly appreciate the professional and experienced on-site management and maintenance staff dedicated to provide apartment living made easy. Call us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $175
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does RidgeGate Apartments have any available units?
RidgeGate Apartments has 5 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does RidgeGate Apartments have?
Some of RidgeGate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RidgeGate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
RidgeGate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is RidgeGate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, RidgeGate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does RidgeGate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, RidgeGate Apartments offers parking.
Does RidgeGate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, RidgeGate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does RidgeGate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, RidgeGate Apartments has a pool.
Does RidgeGate Apartments have accessible units?
No, RidgeGate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does RidgeGate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RidgeGate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
