Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport online portal

Private and refreshing, RidgeGate Apartments in Phoenix, AZ is a hidden gem waiting to welcome you home. Experience the ease of superior apartment living among beautifully landscaped grounds featuring resort-inspired amenities such as a crystal clear swimming pool, year round hot tub/ spa, secure package receiving system for residents, and a fully equipped fitness center. The community is perfectly located near major freeways like I-17 and Loop 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment. RidgeGate also provides convenient access to major employers in the North Phoenix area like the John C. Lincoln Deer Valley Hospital. Our residents greatly appreciate the professional and experienced on-site management and maintenance staff dedicated to provide apartment living made easy. Call us today to schedule a tour!