Carol Mary

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500.00 to $750.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs pit-bulls, rottweilers, doberman, huskeys, chows, etc.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.