Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage online portal

Carol Mary was built in 1963 and reborn 50 years later in 2013. We are proud to have been able to save it and breathe new life into this community. Fully remodeled and renovated with great respect for the original architecture and spirit of the building, we offer the best mix of modern amenities and vintage sensibility. Conveniently located north of the I-10 between 3rd and 7th street, Carol Mary is part of the East Evergreen Historic Neighborhood. We are walking distance from the excellent Giant Coffee!