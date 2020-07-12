All apartments in Phoenix
Carol Mary

501 E Willetta St · (602) 833-7671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 16

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carol Mary.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
Carol Mary was built in 1963 and reborn 50 years later in 2013. We are proud to have been able to save it and breathe new life into this community. Fully remodeled and renovated with great respect for the original architecture and spirit of the building, we offer the best mix of modern amenities and vintage sensibility. Conveniently located north of the I-10 between 3rd and 7th street, Carol Mary is part of the East Evergreen Historic Neighborhood. We are walking distance from the excellent Giant Coffee!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500.00 to $750.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs pit-bulls, rottweilers, doberman, huskeys, chows, etc.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs pit-bulls, rottweilers, doberman, huskeys, chows, Etc
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carol Mary have any available units?
Carol Mary has 3 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Carol Mary have?
Some of Carol Mary's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carol Mary currently offering any rent specials?
Carol Mary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carol Mary pet-friendly?
Yes, Carol Mary is pet friendly.
Does Carol Mary offer parking?
Yes, Carol Mary offers parking.
Does Carol Mary have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carol Mary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carol Mary have a pool?
Yes, Carol Mary has a pool.
Does Carol Mary have accessible units?
No, Carol Mary does not have accessible units.
Does Carol Mary have units with dishwashers?
No, Carol Mary does not have units with dishwashers.
