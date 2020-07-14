All apartments in Phoenix
North Mountain

10001 N 7th St · (602) 362-8197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10001 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 256 · Avail. Sep 11

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 246 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Mountain.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can have it all at North Mountain Apartments. Apartment living designed for your convenience. When you visit North Mountain Apartments in Phoenix you will discover an affordable community conveniently located in a park-like setting with abundant nearby activities. North Mountain Apartments is designed for people who care not only where they live, but how they live. Our apartment community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, picnic area with barbeques for your outdoor entertainment. Each floor plan has been designed for maximum comfort and convenience. E-mail us today to arrange for your private tour.

You can play a few rounds at the Pointe Golf Club, hike in the North Mountain recreation area, or shop at Kierland Commons & Desert Ridge Market Place. Everything North Phoenix has to offer is waiting for you at North Mountain Apartments. This incredible community is located of 7th Street and Mountain View Road next to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Easy freeway access to both SR51 &

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
rent: $25/mont per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 55 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Mountain have any available units?
North Mountain has 3 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does North Mountain have?
Some of North Mountain's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
North Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, North Mountain is pet friendly.
Does North Mountain offer parking?
Yes, North Mountain offers parking.
Does North Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Mountain have a pool?
Yes, North Mountain has a pool.
Does North Mountain have accessible units?
No, North Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does North Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Mountain has units with dishwashers.
