Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible car charging clubhouse e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal playground smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to The Place at Sonoran Trails! Located just minutes from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Happy Valley Towne Center, Desert Ridge Marketplace and The Shops at Norterra.



The Place at Sonoran Trails is the our newest community in North Valley offering spacious and bright 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden style floorplans. Live your best life while living at The Place at Sonoran Trails which will have designer cabinets, quartz countertops, in suite washer/dryer, stainless steel refrigerators, private storage, and private balconies or patios. Also enjoy our heated pool and spa, pool side cabanas, a state of the art fitness center, grilling and entertainment areas.