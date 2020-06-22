All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5037 12TH STREET S

5037 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5037 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 12TH STREET S have any available units?
5037 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5037 12TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5037 12TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 12TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5037 12TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
