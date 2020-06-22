Rent Calculator
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5037 12TH STREET S.
5037 12TH STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
5037 12TH STREET S
5037 12th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
5037 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have any available units?
5037 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5037 12TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5037 12TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 12TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5037 12TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5037 12TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5037 12TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
