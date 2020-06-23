8927 Rustling Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78254 Braun's Farm
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful quiet 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom corner Lot home located Minutes from shopping & restaurants w/ Easy Access to highways. Wet-bar, Fireplace and Spacious kitchen. Perfect size backyard with a dog run. Move in ready!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
