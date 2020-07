Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage trash valet volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry basketball court carport hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving

Cross everything off your wish list when you live with us. Nestled near the Redland Woods, our ideal apartments in San Antonio await. Situated 15 minutes from the downtown area, The Redland is designed to upgrade your lifestyle. Including freshly renovated homes, featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments that are perfect for quality living for singles, couples, and roommates. Enjoy a short commute after work and feel peaceful cruising beneath the oaks as you make your way home. The Redland, designed for more than just day-to-day living, helps you relax and unwind after a long day.

When the evenings and weekends roll around, you'll have plenty of fun to choose from. Whether you’re hanging with your four-legged friend in one of our two new " Bark Parks," enjoying a game of on-site volleyball in a real sand court, or simply lazing in the resort-style pool, you’ll realize we really know how to offer the best quality of life here at our prime San Antonio apartments. And if you're ready to ex