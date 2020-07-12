/
braun s farm
234 Apartments for rent in Braun's Farm, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1190 sqft
Newly renovated units in community that offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and online payment portal. Situated conveniently on Route 16 and across the street from O.P Schnabel Park. Several restaurants just south on 16.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9627 SILVER CROWN
9627 Silver Crown, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1467 sqft
Cute one story home in Silverbrook community. Spacious open floor plan, lots of natural light. Island kitchen and Breakfast area with a bay window. Private backyard with mature trees.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9214 SHADYSTONE DR
9214 Shadystone Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1535 sqft
Prime location near Bandera Rd. and Loop 1604. A three bedroom, two bath, with larger living area and an island kitchen. Dining area has window seat for added capacity. All the living areas, bedrooms, and baths are tiled.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included! Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9010 Limestone Hl
9010 Limestone Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2570 sqft
~Beautiful home in Stonefield Estates w/laminate & tile flooring throughout~3 oversized bedrooms w/walk-in closets~Formal living/dining & separate family room~Island kitchen w/an abundance of counterspace and cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast
Results within 1 mile of Braun's Farm
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1191 sqft
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
30 Units Available
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex in northwest San Antonio. Each bright and spacious apartment has high ceilings and expansive windows. Easy access to the West Loop 1604. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
7 Units Available
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1712 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1988 sqft
Near Steubing Elementary School. Beautiful finishes including granite countertops, updated appliances and washer/dryer hookup. On-site amenities offer a playground, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
71 MONTANA BAY
71 Montana Bay, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Tile in kt. & breakfast area & laminate just installed in living room, stairs and landing.Walls have just been re painted and carpet just installed. Small front and backyard. This home is close to shopping, park, library and fire station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10751 Rivera Cove
10751 Rivera Cove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Super cute , clean... Freshly painted.. darling home in a centrally located neighborhood.. 3 bedroom with an open room that could be used as study or playroom... Nice yard cute little front porch...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11615 Brae Valley
11615 Brae Valley, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2098 sqft
11615 Brae Valley Available 07/31/20 Oakridge Point Subdivision - ***COMING SOON*** BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN W/HIGH CEILINGS, CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, CARPET IN BEDROOMS & OFFICE. GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8711 Bowens Crossing
8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green spaces, beautiful trees, fun amenities and stylish renovations are a few of the many wonderful things to look forward to when you live here.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
8006 Ferndale Oaks
8006 Ferndale Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
Fantastic 3/2/1 home with lots of extras for rent. Upgraded fixtures, water softener and reverse osmosis in the kitchen, granite counter tops. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling. Climate controlled Florida Room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11826 RANCHWELL CV
11826 Ranchwell Cove, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1744 sqft
Gorgeous a must see completely remodeled home 4 bedrooms two baths. Ceramic tile throughout the house, neutral colors. Custom cabinets, kitchen new hardware granite counter tops and backsplash. Built in cabinets in living room and master bedroom.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
12522 Big Valley Creek
12522 Big Valley Crk, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
1938 sqft
This beautiful "like new" 1 story home is located in a newer neighborhood accessed by a bridge and backs on to a beautiful green belt. So, no rear neighbors. The huge open living, dining and kitchen area invites to family gatherings.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
19 Knights Peak
19 Knights Peak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1437 sqft
Tile and wood laminate has just been put in place for easy maintenance. Walls have just been re-painted. Small front & backyard. This home is close to shopping. park, library and fire station. Easy access to Bandera and 1604.
Results within 5 miles of Braun's Farm
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
34 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
84 Units Available
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$700
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1246 sqft
LIV at Westover Hills ia a brand-new 62 and better senior living community, located in the wonderful Westover Hills area of San Antonio, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$781
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
