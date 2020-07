Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Discover Your New San Antonio Lifestyle.



You owe it to yourself to come by for a visit and experience true service. This beautiful property combines luxury, culture, and convenience. Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, and serenity, The Republic at Alamo Heights offers an array of amazing amenities including our resort style pool, fantastic fitness center, and excellent location. Your new home is waiting for you, and it’s located at 1111 Austin Highway. Our convenient location on Austin Highway puts you in the arms of Alamo Heights School District, Fort Sam Houston, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Rackspace, Alamo Heights, the McNay Museum, and many other amazing spots in San Antonio.