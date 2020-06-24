Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/02/19 ADDRESS:

4043 Fire Sun San Antonio, TX 78244



MOVE-IN READY NOW!!!



3 bedrooms

2 full bathrooms

With garage - 1 story



$1165 Monthly Rent

$1165 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $3,500 or more

Must verify good rental history



No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions or broken leases



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Pets are allowed with pet fee.

No dangerous breeds.

Resident to provide their own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.



Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903



(RLNE4761644)