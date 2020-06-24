Amenities
Available 07/02/19 ADDRESS:
4043 Fire Sun San Antonio, TX 78244
MOVE-IN READY NOW!!!
3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
With garage - 1 story
$1165 Monthly Rent
$1165 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,500 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions or broken leases
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Pets are allowed with pet fee.
No dangerous breeds.
Resident to provide their own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.
Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903
(RLNE4761644)