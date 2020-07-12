/
/
/
sunrise
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
182 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
1 of 30
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
4030 WINTER SUNRISE DR.
4030 Winter Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1370 sqft
4030 Winter Sunrise, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. 4 bedroom 2 bath with converted garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and area shopping. Please verify schools if important.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3330 Peace Fields
3330 Peace Fields, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2260 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3318 Dunlap Fields
3318 Dunlap Fields, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2598 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3603 Candlehead Lane
3603 Candlehead Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1745 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5513 LOCHMOOR
5513 Lochmoor, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Fresh interior paint and new flooring in bedrooms. No carpet in unit. FRONT UNIT of a 4-plex. NO YARD, REF, STOVE, DW, CENTRAL A/C, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. Owner pays water & trash. SMALL PETS ONLY 2 pet limit (pic required).
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7005 Silver Canyon
7005 Silver Cyn, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
966 sqft
7005 Silver Canyon Available 08/05/20 Woodlake - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex approx 966 sf. The living room has a fireplace. Copy and paste the following link for a virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6tQ5uqTywnr (RLNE5919922)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2635 Bluff Xing
2635 Bluff Crossing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2241 sqft
You found it! Immaculate, practically brand new home, minutes from Randolph JBSA! Open layout, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering. The extra room downstairs is perfect for guest bedroom or office space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5003 Starfire
5003 Starfire Lane, Kirby, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1277 sqft
5003 Starfire Available 07/31/20 KIRBY MANOR - ***COMING SOON*** SINGLE STORY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD, MATURE TREES, PRIVACY FENCE.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2907 Sunset Bend
2907 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2240 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Millers Ranch Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs level of the home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Antique Rose
2710 Antique Rose, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1336 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4216 LAKE GRANBURY
4216 Lake Granbury, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2172 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW/2 STORY! 3 Bedrooms + 3 Living Areas! Ceramic tile and brand new wood laminate throughout entire house.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5007 FERN LK
5007 Fern Lake, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1681 sqft
Gorgeous and Elegant First time rental Spacious home in outstanding condition.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5010 Fern Lake
5010 Fern Lake, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1834 sqft
- Spacious home in Woodlake park, Freshly painted 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home,. tile downstairs carpet upstairs. Great size backyard with covered patio. privacy fence, storage shed Application fee is $60 online, per person 18 and over.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6307 Fence Crossing
6307 Fence Crossing, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Open Floor Plan! Master suite has full bath! Great location near schools, Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, just off I-10, so easy to Lackland AFB also! (RLNE3101704)
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2715 Sunset Bend
2715 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2249 sqft
This place looks and feels like a brand new house. Built in 2017 its barely been lived in. Lots of nice tile downstairs will be easy to clean. The kitchen is HUGE with gas cooking! All kinds of granite counter space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6919 MOON LAKE DRIVE
6919 Moon Lake Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1629 sqft
6919 MOON LAKE DRIVE Available 08/05/20 WOODLAKE RENTAL - OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. SMOOTH COOKTOP. HOME IS LOCATED ON CORNER LOT WITH OVERSIZED YARD. EASY COMMUTE TO MILITARY BASES, SHOPPING AND HIGHWAYS.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
39 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCibolo, TX