Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX📍
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Fair Oaks Ranch
1 Unit Available
29311 LAWRENCE WAY
29311 Lawrence Way, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2257 sqft
TOP-OF-THE-LINE RENTAL! Prestigious Fair Oaks Ranch location. Gorgeous 2-story home w/ stunning high ceilings & lots of natural light. Very well maintained. Elegant upgrades & features.
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
** NO PETS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3101 sqft
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.
1 Unit Available
26029 Los Mirasoles
26029 Los Mirasoles, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2508 sqft
Perfect location, awesome area! Close to shopping, great schools and beautiful scenery.
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.
1 Unit Available
27402 Camino Haven
27402 Camino Haven, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2893 sqft
Beautiful 2893sf, 4BR/2.5BA home in gated subdivision of The Enclave at Stonehaven. Open concept living with large living/dining area & gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and gas cooking.
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
48 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Dominion
20 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 Unit Available
25914 Mission Bluff
25914 Mission Bluff, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2685 sqft
25914 Mission Bluff Available 07/03/20 - (RLNE5848988)
1 Unit Available
100 Destiny Dr
100 Destiny, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2202 sqft
- Move in ready this charming one story offers a dynamic floorpan with split master open kitchen/living/dining room and more. The master is overside with gorgeous windows, large master bath retreat with walk in shower and double vanity with granite.
1 Unit Available
105 Rolling Creek
105 Rolling Creek, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN BOERNE! - BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT IN BOERNE. PERFECT HOUSE FOR A NICE FAMILY WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND A COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND GROCERY STORES.
1 Unit Available
8350 PINEY WOOD RUN
8350 Piney Wood Run, Cross Mountain, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2999 sqft
Please submit lease application(s) and fee(s) to Keller Williams Realty HTG @ 2338 N. Loop 1604 W. Ste 120, SATX 78248. $50 application fee per adult over 18, no personal checks or cash. Make money order to Frank Bailey.
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.
Dominion
1 Unit Available
23910 W. I-10
23910 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
719 sqft
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La
1 Unit Available
607 SCHWEPPE ST
607 Schweppe Street, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1305 sqft
Charming 1960's Downtown Boerne Home with lots of upgrades! 2-bedrooms, 1 bath. Use the large bonus room for an office, a second living room, or a game room. Trees shade the oversized fenced yard and matching 16X12 shed is great for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3179 sqft
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.
1 Unit Available
124 Phil Wilson
124 Phil Wilson, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1372 sqft
Older 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Converted garage can be used as an office, game room or family room Great backyard with 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, & covered patio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fair Oaks Ranch rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Fair Oaks Ranch area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fair Oaks Ranch from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City.
