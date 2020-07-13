Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access on-site laundry business center carport clubhouse dog park hot tub

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Immerse yourself in the uncompromising elegance and comfort of this prestigious community. The San Miguel Apartments for Rent in San Antonio, Texas feature seven different one-, two- and three-bedroom distinctive floor plans, complemented by the very best of amenities including upgraded designer black appliances, oval garden tubs, walk-in closets, and over-sized terraces. Your luxurious apartment features interior details usually found only in custom-built homes. The gated community of San Miguel is surrounded by beautiful grounds and offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness studio, shimmering pool with cabana, poolside Wifi, barbeque area, car care center and pet-park. Best of all, your four-legged friends are welcome at The San Miguel pet-friendly apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Nestled away just inside I-10 and Loop 1604, you will find us very convenient to local ...