Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

San Miguel

5202 Texana Dr · (210) 702-2967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1335 · Avail. Aug 17

$836

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 1037 · Avail. Aug 24

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 0433 · Avail. Aug 28

$882

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0434 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 1239 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. now

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0621 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Miguel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Immerse yourself in the uncompromising elegance and comfort of this prestigious community. The San Miguel Apartments for Rent in San Antonio, Texas feature seven different one-, two- and three-bedroom distinctive floor plans, complemented by the very best of amenities including upgraded designer black appliances, oval garden tubs, walk-in closets, and over-sized terraces. Your luxurious apartment features interior details usually found only in custom-built homes. The gated community of San Miguel is surrounded by beautiful grounds and offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness studio, shimmering pool with cabana, poolside Wifi, barbeque area, car care center and pet-park. Best of all, your four-legged friends are welcome at The San Miguel pet-friendly apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Nestled away just inside I-10 and Loop 1604, you will find us very convenient to local ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 for married couples
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $100, 2 bedroom: $200, 3 bedroom: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: $45/ month; Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: 10'x7'

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Miguel have any available units?
San Miguel has 26 units available starting at $836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does San Miguel have?
Some of San Miguel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
San Miguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Miguel pet-friendly?
Yes, San Miguel is pet friendly.
Does San Miguel offer parking?
Yes, San Miguel offers parking.
Does San Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Miguel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Miguel have a pool?
Yes, San Miguel has a pool.
Does San Miguel have accessible units?
No, San Miguel does not have accessible units.
Does San Miguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Miguel has units with dishwashers.
