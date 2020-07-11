Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to Apex Apartment Homes, professionally managed by Capstone Real Estate Services. This newly renovated community boasts of spacious one bedroom apartments as well as two and three bedroom townhomes. The renovated apartment interiors offer modern finishes that are rarely seen in local apartment homes such as quartz countertops, tiled tub surrounds in bathrooms, subway tile backsplashes and much more. Apex is also currently undergoing a complete exterior and common area makeover which will accentuate this the modern feel of this community. Nestled in a large beautiful greenspace among a multitude of mature oak trees in the north central area of San Antonio, this property borders a 2 mile walking/jogging nature path, North Salado Creek Greenway, which provides Apex residents with a convenient outdoor exercise amenity.