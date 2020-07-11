All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Apex.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Apex
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

Apex

13999 Old Blanco Rd · (210) 941-2037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Churchill Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13999 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216
Churchill Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

A2-1

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B-1

$1,150

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1084 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C-1

$1,365

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1242 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apex.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to Apex Apartment Homes, professionally managed by Capstone Real Estate Services. This newly renovated community boasts of spacious one bedroom apartments as well as two and three bedroom townhomes. The renovated apartment interiors offer modern finishes that are rarely seen in local apartment homes such as quartz countertops, tiled tub surrounds in bathrooms, subway tile backsplashes and much more. Apex is also currently undergoing a complete exterior and common area makeover which will accentuate this the modern feel of this community. Nestled in a large beautiful greenspace among a multitude of mature oak trees in the north central area of San Antonio, this property borders a 2 mile walking/jogging nature path, North Salado Creek Greenway, which provides Apex residents with a convenient outdoor exercise amenity.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200; $300; $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $35/month, pest control $4
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Maximum full-grown weight is 75 pounds. Please reach out for further details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apex have any available units?
Apex offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $800, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,365. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Apex have?
Some of Apex's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apex currently offering any rent specials?
Apex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apex pet-friendly?
Yes, Apex is pet friendly.
Does Apex offer parking?
Yes, Apex offers parking.
Does Apex have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apex offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apex have a pool?
Yes, Apex has a pool.
Does Apex have accessible units?
Yes, Apex has accessible units.
Does Apex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apex has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Apex?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity