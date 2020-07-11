13999 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Churchill Estates
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
A1-1
$800
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft
A2-1
$995
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
B-1
$1,150
2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
C-1
$1,365
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1242 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apex.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to Apex Apartment Homes, professionally managed by Capstone Real Estate Services. This newly renovated community boasts of spacious one bedroom apartments as well as two and three bedroom townhomes. The renovated apartment interiors offer modern finishes that are rarely seen in local apartment homes such as quartz countertops, tiled tub surrounds in bathrooms, subway tile backsplashes and much more. Apex is also currently undergoing a complete exterior and common area makeover which will accentuate this the modern feel of this community. Nestled in a large beautiful greenspace among a multitude of mature oak trees in the north central area of San Antonio, this property borders a 2 mile walking/jogging nature path, North Salado Creek Greenway, which provides Apex residents with a convenient outdoor exercise amenity.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200; $300; $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $35/month, pest control $4
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Maximum full-grown weight is 75 pounds. Please reach out for further details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
