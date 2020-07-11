Rent Calculator
347 Lemur Dr
347 Lemur Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
347 Lemur Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacante, Fresh paint , ready to move in. Very nice yard with a storage shed. Washer and dryer hooks ups in the house. Light bright and open
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 347 Lemur Dr have any available units?
347 Lemur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 347 Lemur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
347 Lemur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Lemur Dr pet-friendly?
No, 347 Lemur Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 347 Lemur Dr offer parking?
Yes, 347 Lemur Dr offers parking.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Lemur Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have a pool?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have accessible units?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
