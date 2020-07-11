All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 347 Lemur Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
347 Lemur Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

347 Lemur Dr

347 Lemur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Dellview
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

347 Lemur Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacante, Fresh paint , ready to move in. Very nice yard with a storage shed. Washer and dryer hooks ups in the house. Light bright and open

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Lemur Dr have any available units?
347 Lemur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 347 Lemur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
347 Lemur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Lemur Dr pet-friendly?
No, 347 Lemur Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 347 Lemur Dr offer parking?
Yes, 347 Lemur Dr offers parking.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Lemur Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have a pool?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have accessible units?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Lemur Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Lemur Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio