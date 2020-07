Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking lobby online portal package receiving

Located within the South Texas Medical Center, Deer Oaks is convenient to The UTHSC, USAA, UTSA, shopping, dining and much more! 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as town-homes available for rent. Our pet friendly community offers ceiling fans in all bedrooms, spacious patio /balconies, over-sized vanities and exterior storage closets in select homes. Residents love our refreshing swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and lighted tennis courts. Our community is a combination of comfort, convenience, beauty and practicality to create the perfect home. Call us to day to schedule your personal tour of your new apartment home!