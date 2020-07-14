All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Baldwin

Open Now until 6pm
239 Center Street · (210) 880-9793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 5

$932

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Sep 12

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 15

$982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Baldwin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
pool table
yoga
The Baldwin at St. Paul Square brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas in San Antonio, TX. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

At last, you don’t have to search anymore for your next home. The Baldwin provides its residents a wide selection of unique one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like our fitness center, gaming room, and structured garage parking. The Baldwin offers the feel of owning your own house with the ease and convenience of a rental apartment!

Premium kitchen appliances and finishes and in-unit washer and dryers are built throughout the apartments that bring you ease and convenience right to your fingerprints. Downtown San Antonio is only a quick 15-minute drive away with all of the entertainment and dining options that the city holds. Lounge, Live, Laugh an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions do apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Baldwin have any available units?
The Baldwin has 23 units available starting at $932 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Baldwin have?
Some of The Baldwin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Baldwin currently offering any rent specials?
The Baldwin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Baldwin pet-friendly?
Yes, The Baldwin is pet friendly.
Does The Baldwin offer parking?
Yes, The Baldwin offers parking.
Does The Baldwin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Baldwin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Baldwin have a pool?
Yes, The Baldwin has a pool.
Does The Baldwin have accessible units?
No, The Baldwin does not have accessible units.
Does The Baldwin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Baldwin has units with dishwashers.

