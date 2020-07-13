Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments guest parking internet access online portal playground pool table

Sonterra Blue has the upscale apartment home you’ve been searching for in San Antonio. Young professionals and families alike can call these Stone Oak apartments home thanks to their 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options.These apartments were designed with style and comfort in mind: 9- and 10-foot ceilings create a spacious atmosphere while traditional European style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures make the kitchen a chef’s dream.



Enjoy resort-style living at these apartments for rent in San Antonio. The whole family will enjoy swimming in the expansive outdoor pool, complete with hot tub and lounge chairs. When you’re feeling hungry, take advantage of the outdoor grilling and picnic area. San Antonio is a vibrant city with selections for restaurants and entertainment that will delight both families and young professionals. Partake in the nightlife scene at the San Antonio Riverwalk or visit family-friendly attractions like the San Antonio Zoo or Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Look no further fo