Sonterra Blue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Sonterra Blue

922 E Sonterra Blvd · (833) 403-5375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 4303 · Avail. now

$1,017

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 7215 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 · Avail. now

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 7316 · Avail. now

$1,381

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6110 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,042

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonterra Blue.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
Sonterra Blue has the upscale apartment home you’ve been searching for in San Antonio. Young professionals and families alike can call these Stone Oak apartments home thanks to their 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options.These apartments were designed with style and comfort in mind: 9- and 10-foot ceilings create a spacious atmosphere while traditional European style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures make the kitchen a chef’s dream.

Enjoy resort-style living at these apartments for rent in San Antonio. The whole family will enjoy swimming in the expansive outdoor pool, complete with hot tub and lounge chairs. When you’re feeling hungry, take advantage of the outdoor grilling and picnic area. San Antonio is a vibrant city with selections for restaurants and entertainment that will delight both families and young professionals. Partake in the nightlife scene at the San Antonio Riverwalk or visit family-friendly attractions like the San Antonio Zoo or Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Look no further fo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant or $65 per married couple
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month; Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonterra Blue have any available units?
Sonterra Blue has 29 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonterra Blue have?
Some of Sonterra Blue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonterra Blue currently offering any rent specials?
Sonterra Blue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonterra Blue pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonterra Blue is pet friendly.
Does Sonterra Blue offer parking?
Yes, Sonterra Blue offers parking.
Does Sonterra Blue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sonterra Blue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonterra Blue have a pool?
Yes, Sonterra Blue has a pool.
Does Sonterra Blue have accessible units?
No, Sonterra Blue does not have accessible units.
Does Sonterra Blue have units with dishwashers?
No, Sonterra Blue does not have units with dishwashers.
