Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool cc payments e-payments garage package receiving 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access media room pool table volleyball court

Just beyond the city lights of San Antonio is the perfect escape. Colonade Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio, TX. A spectacular hideaway at Colonnade Apartments is a haven of comfort,fun and relaxation and is meant for those who prefer a color palate of natural earth tones to that of glass and steel. Colonnade is a community rich with lush landscaping and spectacular floor plans meant to stimulate the senses. Located behind the Colonnade shopping center along IH-10, and located close to award-winning schools and major employers, you are sure to find everything you need for work and play.We recently updated our interiors with some beautiful new upgrades such as a Silver and Black Whirlpool Appliance Package, modern hardware beautiful new cabinet fronts, and framed bathroom mirrors. See our new look!