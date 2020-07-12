/
Dellview
Last updated July 12 2020
416 Apartments for rent in Dellview, San Antonio, TX
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
2306 Spicewood Dr
2306 Spicewood Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1481 sqft
Location is important, this rental is close to major highways. Come see this little gem for yourself. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl insulated windows, central air & heat, and granite counter tops.
263 LEMUR DR
263 Lemur Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
This house is super cute... Light, bright, clean... fresh paint inside and out... Nice backyard with a shed... An enclosed room on the back porch... Converted garage... Central AC...
347 Cherry Ridge
347 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1990 sqft
- GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH * CONVERTED GARAGE * 3 LIVING AREAS * LARGE UTILITY AREA * KITCHEN HAS 3 OVENS - ONE OF THE BUILT IN OVENS DOES NOT WORK AND WILL NOT BE REPAIRED * (RLNE4874483)
Results within 1 mile of Dellview
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
996 sqft
Rarely Vacant 2bd 1ba - San Antonio Apartments. Newly renovated rarely vacant 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment now leasing. Conveniently located minutes from 410 & IH10 interchange in Balcones Heights. Call for more information or to schedule a tour.
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
885 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1170 sqft
Our community provides a serene lifestyle inside-and-out, through our beautifully modernized condo-style apartment homes tucked away in our lush, tropical surroundings.
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,297
1337 sqft
Welcome home to Boston Woods in San Antonio, Texas. Come live in an intimate apartment community that is perfectly situated near the I-10 and 410 making any commute a breeze.
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$671
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
953 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Keys Apartments, located conveniently in San Antonio, Texas near the Connally Loop and McDermott Freeway. You will find us within walking distance to multiple restaurants, schools and shopping for all your needs.
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment now leasing in Balcones Heights. (RLNE4730176)
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1344 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
