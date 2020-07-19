23910 W. I-10

Amenities
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La Frontera, head to nearby hiking, biking and golf or stay on-site and feel like royalty with all the community perks!
Full-scale State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Yoga Studio with Spin Bikes
Game Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard
Indoor Golf Simulator
Catering Kitchen and Dining Room
Business Center
Refreshing Pool with Cabanas
Trellis-Covered Outdoor Fireplace
Lounge and Cooking Areas
Fire and Water Features
You must tour the interior here to see all the beauty and custom finishes with your own eyes!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.