Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Pecos Flats

1210 Hunt Ln · (210) 361-0461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Claim a free month of rent on any currently available apartment today! Restrictions may apply. Visit our website for additional deals and take a live, virtual tour today to learn more!
Location

1210 Hunt Ln, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15-15307 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 13-13301 · Avail. Sep 1

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 16-16209 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-2306 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 16-16204 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 21-21106 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pecos Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
Experience the comfort of a welcoming community at Pecos Flats. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX, in Westover Hills offer contemporary living and a great atmosphere, with all of the modern convenience you look for in an urban environment. Featuring essentials like air conditioning and ceilings fans, as well as optional touches like wood-style flooring and balconies, our pet-friendly apartments are designed for comfort. Build relationships with your neighbors at the clubhouse, on the sports court, or in the community garden. An elegant retreat awaits at Pecos Flats. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Pecos Flat's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way, and let Pecos Flats safely get you into your perfect place today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: $10 per month per pet
rent: $10 per month per pet
restrictions: No one pet can weigh more than 80 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $250 per cat
fee: $250 per cat
Cats
deposit: $250 per dog
fee: $250 per dog
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select leases
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pecos Flats have any available units?
Pecos Flats has 30 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Pecos Flats have?
Some of Pecos Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pecos Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Pecos Flats is offering the following rent specials: Claim a free month of rent on any currently available apartment today! Restrictions may apply. Visit our website for additional deals and take a live, virtual tour today to learn more!
Is Pecos Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Pecos Flats is pet friendly.
Does Pecos Flats offer parking?
Yes, Pecos Flats offers parking.
Does Pecos Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pecos Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pecos Flats have a pool?
Yes, Pecos Flats has a pool.
Does Pecos Flats have accessible units?
No, Pecos Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Pecos Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pecos Flats has units with dishwashers.
