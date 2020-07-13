Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse community garden dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance dog grooming area internet access internet cafe pool table

Experience the comfort of a welcoming community at Pecos Flats. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX, in Westover Hills offer contemporary living and a great atmosphere, with all of the modern convenience you look for in an urban environment. Featuring essentials like air conditioning and ceilings fans, as well as optional touches like wood-style flooring and balconies, our pet-friendly apartments are designed for comfort. Build relationships with your neighbors at the clubhouse, on the sports court, or in the community garden. An elegant retreat awaits at Pecos Flats. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Pecos Flat's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way, and let Pecos Flats safely get you into your perfect place today!