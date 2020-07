Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking courtyard

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Sedona Canyon is located in the Northeast area of San Antonio, providing residents a variety of retail shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor activities. Residents in this area will be sure to find a one or two bedroom apartment home that will meet their needs and their budget.