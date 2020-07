Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area. Ready to come home to amazing? Choose from open floor plan units that feature high-level amenities like hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and more.Talk about life-friendly. Tara features two resort-style pools, manicured outdoor areas, covered parking, laundry facilities, and a bilingual staff. When it’s time to live better, come check us out.