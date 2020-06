Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Quiet, comfortable duplex with plenty of safe parking available and all amenities included: 150 channel TV package with access to Netflix, Wi-Fi, washer/dryer inside unit. Just across the street are Woodlawn Lake walking trails. Easy access to IH10, downtown, the Pearl and the Medical Center.



The owner lives just 10 minutes from the duplex and can take care of any problems immediately.