Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:19 PM

Nexus Urban Living

6810 Glendora Ave · (210) 405-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-133 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1-132 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1-2 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-127 · Avail. now

$885

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1-106 · Avail. now

$885

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1-105 · Avail. now

$885

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-33 · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nexus Urban Living.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restricted
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nexus Urban Living have any available units?
Nexus Urban Living has 21 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Nexus Urban Living have?
Some of Nexus Urban Living's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nexus Urban Living currently offering any rent specials?
Nexus Urban Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nexus Urban Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Nexus Urban Living is pet friendly.
Does Nexus Urban Living offer parking?
Yes, Nexus Urban Living offers parking.
Does Nexus Urban Living have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nexus Urban Living does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nexus Urban Living have a pool?
Yes, Nexus Urban Living has a pool.
Does Nexus Urban Living have accessible units?
No, Nexus Urban Living does not have accessible units.
Does Nexus Urban Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nexus Urban Living has units with dishwashers.
