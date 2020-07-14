All apartments in San Antonio
Hardy Oak

23975 Hardy Oak · (210) 796-1359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX 78260

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

A1

$1,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A1 B

$1,140

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A1 A

$1,149

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1 - HC

$1,171

2 Bed · 2 Bath

B1 A

$1,557

2 Bed · 2 Bath

B1

$1,557

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1 - HC

$1,913

3 Bed · 2 Bath

C1

$1,961

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hardy Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool table
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle. Throughout each home, residents will find fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops, as well as private balconies and spacious walk-in closets. Aside from our amazing-in home amenities, the community at our luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX is full of unique features for residents to take advantage of. Take a refreshing dip in the resort-style swimming pool, get some work done in the Cyber Café or business center, or get in a workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center.

Our apartments in Stone Oak, San Antonio, TX are also ideally located with easy access to all that the city has to offer. Near our community, there is a variety of dining options, as well as an H-E-B and CVS. The community is also near US-281 that allows for direct access to the heart of the city. For families, our apartments are near some of the best schools in the North East Independent School District like Hardy Oak Elementary School, Lopez Middle School, and Reagan High School.

Stay up to date on all that is happening at our apartments in San Antonio, TX and join the VIP list for Hardy Oak today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $30
restrictions: Please call our leasing office for more information about our Pet Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hardy Oak have any available units?
Hardy Oak offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,135, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,171, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,913. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Hardy Oak have?
Some of Hardy Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hardy Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Hardy Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hardy Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Hardy Oak is pet friendly.
Does Hardy Oak offer parking?
Yes, Hardy Oak offers parking.
Does Hardy Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hardy Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hardy Oak have a pool?
Yes, Hardy Oak has a pool.
Does Hardy Oak have accessible units?
Yes, Hardy Oak has accessible units.
Does Hardy Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hardy Oak has units with dishwashers.
