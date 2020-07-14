Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool table

At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle. Throughout each home, residents will find fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops, as well as private balconies and spacious walk-in closets. Aside from our amazing-in home amenities, the community at our luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX is full of unique features for residents to take advantage of. Take a refreshing dip in the resort-style swimming pool, get some work done in the Cyber Café or business center, or get in a workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center.



Our apartments in Stone Oak, San Antonio, TX are also ideally located with easy access to all that the city has to offer. Near our community, there is a variety of dining options, as well as an H-E-B and CVS. The community is also near US-281 that allows for direct access to the heart of the city. For families, our apartments are near some of the best schools in the North East Independent School District like Hardy Oak Elementary School, Lopez Middle School, and Reagan High School.



Stay up to date on all that is happening at our apartments in San Antonio, TX and join the VIP list for Hardy Oak today!