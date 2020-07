Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible parking carport cc payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Turtle Creek Apartments looks forward to welcoming you into our community. We are located in the heart of the Medical Center. In a quite and relaxing location hidden off the beaten path surrounded by mature lush landscaping and trees. Our location has easy access to IH-10, Loop 410, and Loop 1604 making driving anywhere a snap. Only minutes from USAA, UTSA, NU Star, The Shops at La Cantera, and Fiesta Texas; as well as all of you daily conveniences including restaurants and stores galore. We look forward to showing you our beautiful community. One of our enormous floor plans will be perfect for you and your family to come home to. We have a sparkling swimming pool with a spa to help sooth those back pains after a long day of work. Washer and dryers are included in every unit as well as microwave ovens. Our quite location makes Turtle Creek a great place to call home. Thank you for your interest, we look forward to meeting you soon.