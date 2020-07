Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool gym pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access online portal

The location for The Abbey at Dominion Crossing was chosen with you in mind. Convenient to I-10 and located less than one mile north of "The Dominion" neighborhood, you are in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, premier upscale shopping destinations, and some of San Antonio's finest attractions. Enjoy the benefits of mid-rise living! After a successful day of shopping, park in our multi-level parking deck and stay protected from the outdoor elements under our completely covered walkways that let you go comfortably from your car to your apartment home and amenity center. No need to walk...Just take the elevator!