Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Stonehill at Pipers Creek

7940 Pipers Creek St · (210) 899-5605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7940 Pipers Creek St, San Antonio, TX 78251
Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-514 · Avail. Aug 31

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 8-831 · Avail. Aug 31

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 5-533 · Avail. now

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-415 · Avail. Sep 29

$867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 16-1625 · Avail. Oct 20

$867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 14-1424 · Avail. Sep 8

$907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonehill at Pipers Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
At Stonehill Piper Creek, you'll find the lifestyle and convenience you've been searching for in an apartment home. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, refrigerators with ice makers, garbage disposals, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections and private balconies or patios. Each one of our apartments has unique features like built-in bookshelves and media centers while some of our floor plans include wood burning fireplaces, french doors and modern appliances. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll enjoy our gated community with two private pools, cardio fitness center, on-site laundry centers, reserved parking and on-site, professional management. We're conveniently located less than 2 miles from I-410 and Highway 151 and are just 5 miles Ingram Park Mall, St. Mary's, Sea World, Highway 1604 and Lackland Air Force Base so shopping, dining, work and school are just minutes away. Interested in becoming a Resident? It is simple, fill out the contact form and/or choose the apartment that best meets your needs and apply today. We will be in touch shortly.

*Prices & specials may change anytime or without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 Bedroom), $350 (3 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $85 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $3.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Open Parking and Reserved Parking for $20 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonehill at Pipers Creek have any available units?
Stonehill at Pipers Creek has 34 units available starting at $718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonehill at Pipers Creek have?
Some of Stonehill at Pipers Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonehill at Pipers Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Stonehill at Pipers Creek is offering the following rent specials: Ask about our move in specials!
Is Stonehill at Pipers Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonehill at Pipers Creek is pet friendly.
Does Stonehill at Pipers Creek offer parking?
Yes, Stonehill at Pipers Creek offers parking.
Does Stonehill at Pipers Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonehill at Pipers Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonehill at Pipers Creek have a pool?
Yes, Stonehill at Pipers Creek has a pool.
Does Stonehill at Pipers Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Stonehill at Pipers Creek has accessible units.
Does Stonehill at Pipers Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonehill at Pipers Creek has units with dishwashers.
