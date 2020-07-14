Stonehill at Pipers Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room package receiving pet friendly accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit internet cafe online portal pool table

At Stonehill Piper Creek, you'll find the lifestyle and convenience you've been searching for in an apartment home. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, refrigerators with ice makers, garbage disposals, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections and private balconies or patios. Each one of our apartments has unique features like built-in bookshelves and media centers while some of our floor plans include wood burning fireplaces, french doors and modern appliances. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll enjoy our gated community with two private pools, cardio fitness center, on-site laundry centers, reserved parking and on-site, professional management. We're conveniently located less than 2 miles from I-410 and Highway 151 and are just 5 miles Ingram Park Mall, St. Mary's, Sea World, Highway 1604 and Lackland Air Force Base so shopping, dining, work and school are just minutes away. Interested in becoming a Resident? It is simple, fill out the contact form and/or choose the apartment that best meets your needs and apply today. We will be in touch shortly.



