Home
Austin, TX
923 Keith Ln
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
923 Keith Ln
923 Keith Lane
No Longer Available
Location
923 Keith Lane, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/17/19 Large 2-1 duplex with nice oak hardwoods, within walking distance to St. David's hospital, UT law, music and LBJ schools and straight shot to downtown.
(RLNE4891094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 Keith Ln have any available units?
923 Keith Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 923 Keith Ln have?
Some of 923 Keith Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 923 Keith Ln currently offering any rent specials?
923 Keith Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Keith Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Keith Ln is pet friendly.
Does 923 Keith Ln offer parking?
Yes, 923 Keith Ln offers parking.
Does 923 Keith Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Keith Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Keith Ln have a pool?
No, 923 Keith Ln does not have a pool.
Does 923 Keith Ln have accessible units?
No, 923 Keith Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Keith Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Keith Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
