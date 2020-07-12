/
/
/
hancock
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
159 Apartments for rent in Hancock, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
29 Units Available
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,264
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1162 sqft
Fabulous views near Eastwoods Park. Larger patios and balconies. Pet-friendly apartments. Washer/dryer hookup, updated ovens and refrigerator, and on-site laundry provided. Lots of parking. Open layouts with modern looks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
30 Units Available
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
965 sqft
Charming homes with open concept kitchens, large closets, and central air conditioning. Homes located on beautifully landscaped courtyards. Swim in the pool on hot days. On-site laundry available. Located right in Historic Hyde Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3903 Becker Avenue
3903 Becker Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
3903 Becker Avenue Available 07/17/20 Hyde Park 2 bed/1 bath w/ Updates! Wood floors, fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chaparosa
3110 Red River Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious affordable ready to move in-Suite 301 - Property Id: 295607 Beautiful Sterling Crest Condos offer a hip and upscale community in a superb location just moments from Downtown, New Dell Medical Center School and ideal for Law , Music,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Swisher 205
2905 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
Dominion 205 - (RLNE4790984)
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 E. 45th Street #115
407 East 45th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
407 E. 45th Street #115 Available 07/16/20 Updated 1/1 off 45th - Updated condo in Hyde Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Century
710 East Dean Keeton Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
710 E Dean Keaton - #102 Available 08/10/20 Awesome location across from UT Law School - great price for a 2 bed 2 bath summer only. Two big bedrooms and 2 baths. washer and dryer is included. (RLNE1837395)
1 of 27
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3700 Harmon Avenue
3700 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
2407 sqft
Two-Story 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with 2 Car Garage! Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Tops in the kitchen plus a center island that doubles as a Breakfast Bar! The living room features an open floor plan, built-in book shelves & a spacious balcony.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Cole St. Unit 107C
2800 Cole Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2800 Cole St. Unit 107C Available 07/14/20 The Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows! (RLNE5814561)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 Cole St Unit B204
2706 Cole St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Updated, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 1 parking space, w/d included, study, no loft, ALL utilities included. (RLNE5617895)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
926 E. Dean Keeton
926 East Dean Keeton Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
North Campus One Bedroom - Tower View PRE-LEASING - Tower View Apartments. Awesome North Campus location across from UT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3703 HARMON AVE.
3703 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
610 sqft
Live in the heart of the city, minutes from downtown and the University of Texas. Head to nearby popular coffee shops, enjoy fun local pubs or dine at one of the many local restaurants, all within close proximity.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Avenue H # A
3807 Avenue H, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
Modern renovated home with updated flooring, and spacious kitchen with nice appliances, and a washer and dryer. Fenced yard! This beautiful home is located in the desirable Hyde Park Neighborhood. (RLNE5483324)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
914 Keith Lane
914 Keith Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
914 Keith Lane Available 08/15/20 3/2 House Hancock Area- 914 Keith Lane - 3/2 house near 32nd and Red River, just minutes to UT. Huge fenced back yard, spacious living and dining room. Original wood flooring. (RLNE3183817)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4407 Duval ST
4407 Duval Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2092 sqft
Pre-lease works. Charming remodeled 2/1 in Hyde Park. Waller Creek runs past when we get a nice rain! Private back area. Walk to the Flag Store, Hyde Park Bar & Grill, Quack's, Mother's and more. Easy bike to UT campus.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 Ellingson Ln
1018 Ellingson Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 East 44th Street
1031 East 44th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1296 sqft
1031 East 44th Street Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 1940's home in Central Austin! - Gorgeous central Austin home just minutes from downtown, UT Campus, ACC Highland Campus, and dining/entertainment options at Triangle and Mueller developments.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
612 Park Place #303
612 Park Place, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
612 Park Place #303 - 303 NM Available 08/18/20 Park Place Gem - Charming 2 BD 1 Bath in the heart of UT. Includes washer/Dryer, reserved parking. Water, wastewater, trash and recycling included. (RLNE5928776)
Results within 1 mile of Hancock
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:05pm
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
